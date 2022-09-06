Man charged for allegedly shooting own brother at Light Street Animal Hospital

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have officially charged a man accused of shooting his own brother at an animal hospital in Federal Hill.

It happened the morning of August 29.

That's when Bobby Trujillo, 62, allegedly opened fire inside the Light Street Animal Hospital, wounding his 66-year-old brother, John.

Leading up to the shooting, WMAR-2 News learned that the Trujillo brothers had been involved in an ongoing landlord tenant dispute.

John is the owner and head veterinarian at the hospital.

He'd apparently been letting Bobby live in an apartment above the clinic, but was planning to evict him.

Following the incident, Bobby barricaded himself inside the building for about three hours, before police convinced him to surrender.

As for John, he suffered severe damage to his leg. At last check, doctors were uncertain whether they would have to amputate.

We're told he has undergone at least one surgery with potentially more in the near future.

Since the incident, his practice has remained closed for appointments.

Prior to being charged, Bobby had underwent a mental evaluation.

He now faces one count of attempted second degree murder.