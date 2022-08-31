Community steps up to help beloved veterinarian shot inside Baltimore animal hospital

BALTIMORE — Dr. John Trujillo, a beloved veterinarian, is still recovering after he was allegedly shot by his brother Monday morning inside of an animal hospital in South Baltimore.

Dr. Trujillo," known as "Doctor T," founded and opened Light Street Animal Hospital in 2001.

He was injured in a shooting after an argument with his brother, who then barricaded himself inside the animal hospital.

RELATED: Man allegedly shoots own brother at animal hospital in Federal Hill, surrenders following police standoff

WMAR Staff

Police said the injury was so severe that’s it is not yet known whether the victim will lose that leg or whether it can be saved.

Friends and community members helped launch a GoFundMe page to assist with the medical bills.

MORE: Alleged shooter from animal hospital barricade to undergo mental evaluation

In a little more than a day, more than $2,700 has been raised.

The shooting suspect has not yet been identified nor formally charged as he underwent a mental evaluation at MedStar Harbor Hospital.

Workers returned to the animal hospital on Tuesday to allow customers to come retrieve their pets, but they are not open for business.

The shooting suspect has not yet been charged.