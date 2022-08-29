Man allegedly shoots own brother at animal hospital in Federal Hill, surrenders following standoff with BPD

BALTIMORE — A gunman who allegedly opened fire Monday morning inside a Federal Hill animal hospital has surrendered, following a prolonged standoff with police.

One person was reportedly wounded at the Light Street Animal Hospital, before the shooter barricaded himself inside the building.

Everyone else was able to evacuate safely, according to City Councilman Eric Costello.

A family member of one worker told WMAR-2 News that the incident stemmed from a landlord tenant dispute.

The source said the veterinarian and owner at the location had been allowing his brother to live above the hospital, but was planning to evict him.

We're told that's what led the suspect to shoot his own brother.

Police so far have only confirmed that the victim is 66-years-old, and suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

As investigators were negotiating with the suspect, residents and businesses within one block of the area were forced to temporarily evacuate.

Nearby Thomas Johnson Elementary School also had to be placed on lock-down.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.