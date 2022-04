ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police in Annapolis have charged a 56-year-old man in connection to a shooting Thursday evening.

Around 6:22pm officers were called to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Investigators gathered information that pointed to Donald Davis as the suspect. He was arrested the same day.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.