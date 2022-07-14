Man accused in Gambrills McDonald's murder charged in another death

GAMBRILLS, Md. — Police said 23-year-old Britrain Gray was gunned down by a man on foot lurking outside the drive-thru window at a McDonald’s on Crain Highway in Gambrills on May 13.

Officers said 21-year-old Ja’Quan Green, from Middle River, was arrested and charged in the murder.

Green is accused of firing the shots, which killed the employee.

“Through investigative means, and relentless work by detectives in our homicide division, they developed a person of interest and filed for the charges, charging him with the offense,” said Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Chris Anderson.

The apparent break in the case came last week when police in Prince George’s County arrested Green while responding to a 911 call in Upper Marlboro.

Green is facing 19 charges, including first-degree murder, in that June 13 triple shooting that killed one man in Prince George's County.

Police took a handgun from Green’s waistband and ballistic testing linked it to a murder in District Heights last month.

It may also have sealed the case against Green in the Gambrill’s McDonald's murder, yet detectives are still trying to determine the motive for the killing.

“There were shell casings I believe that were left behind at the crime scene and then officers did an extensive canvas of neighboring businesses to try to locate more video or photographic evidence and based on a result of all of that, they were able to move forward and come to a determination and move forward with the charging documents,” Anderson said.

If you have any information regarding Green’s role in either of the murder cases or other crimes, you’re asked to call the police.