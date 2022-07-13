Middle River man charged in May murder of McDonald's drive-thru worker

A Middle River man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a McDonald's drive-thru employee in Gambrills two months ago.

Ja'quan Green, 21, is charged in the killing of 23-year-old Britrain Marcelus Gray, while the victim worked at the McDonald's drive-thru on Crain Highway at about 4:45 a.m. May 13.

WMAR/Submitted photo Britrain "Train" Gray was shot while working the overnight shift in McDonald's



Green is also facing 19 charges, including first-degree murder, in a June 13 incident in Prince George's County, according to online court records. He was ordered held without bond two days ago on those charges. He was also arrested on illegal-gun charges in Prince George's on July 7. More information about those cases were not immediately available.

Friends and family were able to raise more than $15,000 on GoFundMe for Britrain "Train" Gray's funeral expenses.

Anne Arundel County police declined to provide any more details about the circumstances of the McDonald's shooting, but noted it is believed to be a targeted incident.

They're also still asking anyone with additional information to call 410-222-4731. Callers can stay anonymous through the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.