'Logan means a lot to our family': Support dog returned to Baltimore Co. family

BALTIMORE COUNTY — We told you about a story last week where a family's pet went missing, but not just any pet, their emotional support pet.

Turns out, they have a happy ending to their story as they are now reunited.

They say a dog is a man's best friend, but for some it's more than that- he's a member of the family. That's true for the Griffin family as they are reunited with their fluffy companion.

"I'm just so happy I got him back after eight days with him being gone," said Gabriel, member of the family.

9-year-old Gabriel is finally able to cuddle back up to his furry miniature labradoodle, ‘Logan’.

Logan went missing a little over a week ago. Christina Griffin says they've been on a mission ever since to get him back. Handing out flyers and turning to social media to spread the word about their missing furry friend.

"Someone saw the flyer and they reached out to me via text message and then I called them and we talked and they sent pictures of logan and I was able to meet to confirm that it was him,” said Griffin.

Logan has been with the family for a year. They got him when he was just 3-weeks-old. And during his time missing, Griffin says there were lots of tears shed and sleepless nights, because he's more than just a family pet, he's an emotional support animal. This is especially true for her kids Gabriel and Sydney.

"We have been dealing with grief and loss over the past few years,” said Griffin. “Their father, my husband, passed away from cancer and it's just been a journey for our family and Logan has been a huge emotional support.”

It was January 7, when Griffin said she let Logan out in their fenced backyard, but when she came back 15 minutes later, he was gone.

"Our yard is secure, the gates are locked and we were just panicking because there is no way he could have gotten out of the yard on his own," said Griffin.

She says the whole week was a roller coaster and she’s just happy the community came together in support of finding Logan.

"We want to thank the whole Parkville community, everyone who helped,” expressed Griffin. “Logan means a lot to our family and has really helped us through this journey so we're just so happy that he's back.”

There was a 'No questions asked' cash reward for logan. The family was reunited with him Sunday.