Baltimore County family's emotional support dog missing

PARKVILLE, Md. — She let the miniature labradoodle go outside in her backyard for about 15 minutes last Saturday, and when Christina Griffin went to call him back in, he was gone.

More than just a pet, ‘Logan’, is an emotional support dog, which was helping Griffin’s nine-year-old son, Gabriel, and her daughter overcome their father’s untimely death from cancer.

“He’s been waking up in the middle of the night. He’s not sleeping well. He’s sad,” Griffin told us. “Every day we’ve been crying, like Logan has been a big part of his coping and emotional support for the last year.”

Less than an hour after Logan disappeared, he popped up less than two miles away here along East Joppa Road.

Surveillance video near the Shell gas station shows what Griffin is convinced is Logan being led through a parking lot.

“These people were not people that we know, and apparently, they had a leash on him and it’s just very upsetting,” said Griffin.

To make matters worse, when Griffin posted flyers offering a cash reward for Logan’s return, scammers lit up her phone hoping to make a quick buck on a family suddenly drowning again in its grief.

“I’m still grieving my dad’s death,” said Sykney Griffin, Gabriel’s older sister. “And now I’m grieving like the death of a dog kind of, because he’s not around so it really does hurt.”

But Logan is still out there and if you know of where he is, you can call 443-873-3374.

Yes, Griffin tells us, she’s still offering a substantial cash reward.

“We won’t ask any questions,” she added, “We just want our dog returned and for our family to get through this.”