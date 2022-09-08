'Just stay safe':15-year-old grazed in the head by bullet outside of Carver High

BALTIMORE — It’s the second week of school for many students in the Baltimore area and already there have been multiple instances of violence involving youth.

Last week a 17-year-old student was killed outside Mervo High School after school let out.

Wednesday, another teen was shot this time near Carver Technical High School.

The 15-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet. Thankfully he’s alive to tell what happened, but many students said it’s incidents like this that makes them afraid to come to school.

RELATED: 15-year-old shot outside of Carver High School

Crime scene tape still shows on the block where that teenager was grazed by a bullet while walking home from school.

“I knew it when I came up the street, I saw that tape, I said somebody got shot. It was tape everywhere from the corner all the way up to there,” William Chase said, resident of the neighborhood.

Chase lives right across the street from Carver Technical High School right near where it happened. Police said just after 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday afternoon, they responded to the 2200 block of Presstman Street to investigate the shooting after a sophomore who attends Carver was grazed right near his temple by a bullet.

“I was coming back from the bank, me and this guy next-door, we had to park down the street to walk up through the alley because it was police every where,” Chase said.

Other students who attend Carver heard about that shooting and said they’re trying their hardest to not be caught in any cross fire.

“Just stay safe for real that’s all I keep hearing,” a student said.

Off camera we spoke with the 15-year-old who was grazed by the bullet, he said he was walking home from school when he heard shooting and he took off running and after that he realized he was hit.

For his safety he didn’t want to be identified, but Chase said these incidents happen in his neighborhood more than he would like, and he thinks the violence amongst youth needs to stop.

“Now these kids need a brain, they need a brain, they don’t have no brain they think they can do what they want to,” Chase.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this shooting to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.