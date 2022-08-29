Lexington Market to hold closing event for historic East Market

BALTIMORE — Lexington Market is getting ready to unveil its massive new revitalization this fall, but for now, the market will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime features.

The market will pay tribute to its historic East Market, which has been in operation for 70 years.

The building will close permanently this Saturday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m.

The closing tribute will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to the public. It will feature live music, giveaways, and a ringing of the historic market bell.

Starting Sunday, merchants will open on the new Lexington Market Plaza.

Here is the agenda for the Closing Tribute:

11:00 am

Music by Brandon Woody (jazz duo)

Noon – 12:30 pm

• Welcome: Karim Amin, Community Engagement Coordinator

• Remarks: Paul Ruppert Pres./CEO

• Remarks: Johnnie Williams (Operations Manager) shares memories of Lexington Market

• Remarks: Merchants share memories

• Brandon Woody leads attendees outside for the final ringing of the Bell at East Market

Lexington Market is gearing up to get a new look after 230 years in business. Baltimore City put $4.9 million toward the revitalization project.