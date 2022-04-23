New Lexington Market on track for a fall opening

BALTIMORE — It's been around for 230 years and now Lexington Market is getting a new space and a new look. It's been in the works for years but Friday we got a look inside at the progress.

Comptroller Peter Franchot and Paul Ruppert, President and CEO of Baltimore Public Markets Corporation toured the facility.

More than 350 vendors applied for the 50 stalls available. The goal of the new market is to better represent Baltimore and that starts with the vendors. The new merchant mix increases black ownership from the current 5% to nearly 50%.

"We see Lexington Market as representing what's great about Baltimore and what's great about Baltimore is its diversity," said Ruppert.

RELATED CONTENT: $4.9 million in city funding allocated for Lexington Market redevelopment

Check out a list of the new businesses here. Some of the old staples will be moving over including Faidley's Seafood

The city-owned market is on track to open this fall.

The east market is still open Monday through Saturday.