Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New Lexington Market on track for a fall opening

lexington market
File
lexington market
Posted at 9:56 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 21:56:54-04

BALTIMORE — It's been around for 230 years and now Lexington Market is getting a new space and a new look. It's been in the works for years but Friday we got a look inside at the progress.

Comptroller Peter Franchot and Paul Ruppert, President and CEO of Baltimore Public Markets Corporation toured the facility.

More than 350 vendors applied for the 50 stalls available. The goal of the new market is to better represent Baltimore and that starts with the vendors. The new merchant mix increases black ownership from the current 5% to nearly 50%.

"We see Lexington Market as representing what's great about Baltimore and what's great about Baltimore is its diversity," said Ruppert.

RELATED CONTENT: $4.9 million in city funding allocated for Lexington Market redevelopment

Check out a list of the new businesses here. Some of the old staples will be moving over including Faidley's Seafood

The city-owned market is on track to open this fall.

The east market is still open Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019