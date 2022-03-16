Baltimore City allocates $4.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds towards Lexington Market redevelopment

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is using $4.9 million of its funding from the American Rescue Plan Act towards completing the redevelopment of Lexington Market.

The market’s redevelopment got underway in early 2020. Despite being placed on hold during the pandemic, the new 60,000-square-foot market building and adjoining Lexington Street Plaza is on track to open in fall 2022.

Over time, the price of construction materials and labor increased drastically.

The City hopes the new financial assistance will help offset those costs.

Customers visiting the newly developed market will find a mix of new merchants.

Black ownership is currently at 5 percent and will increase to nearly 50 percent, while women will own half of the businesses there.

The market project is also being funded with $2 million from Lexington Market, Inc., $7.3 million from the City of Baltimore, $9.4 million from the State of Maryland, $9.5 million in New Market Tax Credit investment, and an $11.3 million loan financed by Fulton Bank.