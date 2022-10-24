Lexington Market soft opening

BALTIMORE, Md — One of the longest running markets in the world is right here in Baltimore.

Opening in 1789, Lexington Market has been a part of Baltimore history for generations. Although it has changed through the years, it’s never been changed completely from top to bottom.

In the mist of a global pandemic, 4.9 million dollars of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act would be dedicated to remodeling Lexington Market and helping its vendors transition to their new home. Two years later, we're seeing some of the results.

On Monday Lexington Market will be hosting another soft opening, featuring more vendors including Ethnicitees Culture Market Place. According to their Instagram, they are a clothing company that is using their apparel to “raise educational awareness of the global heritage of African American history and culture.”

Other vendors include Connie’s Chicken & Waffles, Kofman’s Shoe repair, Royal Deli, Brokdale Farms Poultry and many more.

Lexington Market shared on their website that the main round of applications has closed, but people looking to vend can still apply to be a vendor “on a rolling basis.”

