Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Remnants of Ida brings damage throughout Anne Arundel County

items.[0].videoTitle
Tornado touches down in Anne Arundel County
Posted at 4:23 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 16:27:22-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the remnants of Ida bring storms throughout the state, we're taking a look at the damage it brought to the area.

Anne Arundel County seems to have taken the brunt of the damage, with trees and powerlines taken down in Annapolis.

Viewers from across the Edgewater and Annapolis area also sent in video of a possible tornado in the county. At this time we cannot confirm if the tornado touched down.

Possible tornado touches down in Anne Arundel County

If you have storm damage, please send it to us at newsroom@wmar.com with your name and the location.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018