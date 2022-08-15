Lawyers: 'Officers not properly trained' in lawsuit against Anne Arundel police

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Last January, 20-year-old Dyonta Quarles Jr. was shot and killed by a police officer inside a home in Crofton.

His family, and representatives, spoke about a lawsuit the family filed against the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The family's lawyers said they've asked the Anne Arundel County State Attorney's Office for updates on any investigation into the officers.

MORE: Family of 20-year-old killed by Anne Arundel police files civil rights lawsuit

However, the said they have not gotten any response.

"This is a tragic situation. Our client reached out for help. And unfortunately, the help that she received was the death of her son."

Family of slain 20-year-old files lawsuit against Anne Arundel police

The lawyers said part of their lawsuit is focused on if responding officers were properly trained. They said they've asked for records on the officers, specifically related to calls related to mental health.

They have not gotten those records so far.

"Unfortunately, it appears that these officers were not properly trained, and reacted in a manner which was unconstitutional, unreasonable and excessive."

Quarles' family filed a seven-count complaint in the United States District Court of Maryland against the Anne Arundel County Police.

The family is arguing that Quarles' federally protected constitutional rights were violated, resulting in his death.

On Jan. 31 2022, officers arrived to the Quarles' residence, officers drew their guns and ascended the stairs.

Officers were responding to a 911 call from his mother, Mikel Quarles, who was concerned about her son's safety.

SEE MORE: Suspect dead, officer injured following police involved shooting in Crofton

The lawyers said police came to the home in Crofton twice.

The first time officers responded, they wouldn't let paramedics into the home.

At the time, police said Quarles' mom called 911, and said her son was assaulting her.

When they tried to arrest him, they said he fought officers and a taser used on him didn't work.

When they arrived, officers were informed that Quarles was unarmed.

After a brief struggle, officer J. Ricci shot the 20-year-old to death.

"Anne Arundel County police had previously been to the house and for a wellness check, and had told her and her son that there was nothing that they could do. She had to get a court order if she wanted to get him psychological help."

