One dead, officer seriously injured in a Sunday morning officer involved shooting

CROFTON, Md. — An officer is seriously injured and a suspect is dead following an Sunday morning shooting in Crofton.

According to Anne Arundel County Police Department's Director of Media Relations, Lt. Jacklyn Davis, the incident happened at around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Danville Court.

Lt. Davis said that a woman called 911 saying that her adult son was assaulting her and was refusing to let her leave the house. When officers arrived to the scene, no one answered the door. However, the woman was still on the phone with police and she told them that her son wouldn't let her answer the door and she gave them permission to enter the home.

Officers entered the home and found the woman and her son locked in a bedroom that was located on the third floor.

They got into the room and ordered the son to get on the ground. He complied, but when officers went to handcuff him, he started to resist. A taser was fired, but it was ineffective.

At some point during the struggle, an officer was seriously injured. The officer that was injured was the officer that fired his service weapon, killing the suspect.

The officer was rushed to shock trauma.

No identities have been released yet, but the Maryland Attorney General's is currently investigating this shooting.

The officers were wearing body-worn cameras during this incident, so, according to the Maryland Attorney General's PIO, that footage should be released within the next 14 days.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.