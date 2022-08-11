Family of 20-year-old killed by Anne Arundel police files civil rights lawsuit

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Dyonta Quarles Jr., an unarmed 20-year-old, was shot and killed by an Anne Arundel County Police Officer earlier this year and now his family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Quarles' family filed a seven-count complaint in the United States District Court of Maryland against the Anne Arundel County Police.

The family is arguing that Quarles' federally protected constitutional rights were violated, resulting in his death.

On Jan. 31 2022, officers arrived to the Quarles' residence, officers drew their guns and ascended the stairs.

Officers were responding to a 911 call from his mother, Mikel Quarles, who was concerned about her son's safety.

When they arrived, officers were informed that Quarles was unarmed.

After a brief struggle, officer J. Ricci shot the 20-year-old to death.