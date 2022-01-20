Law proposes shutting down "The Block" in Baltimore City by 10 each night

BALTIMORE — State and local lawmakers in Baltimore City are proposing new legislation that would require liquor establishments and adult entertainment venues on "The Block" Downtown to close nightly at 10pm.

Senate Bill 222 is expected to be considered during the 2022 Maryland General Asssembly.

Known as "The Block," the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street is known for its many strip clubs and night life that stretches into the wee hours.

But over the years more and more crime has taken place in "The Block," despite being feet away from Baltimore Police Headquarters and the old Central District Police Station.

“In 2021 alone, there were an unprecedented 831 calls for service to ‘The Block’ and immediately surrounding areas, including 8 shootings with 11 victims, 15 robberies, 17 aggravated assaults and 1 suspicious death," said Police Commissioner Harrison. "Many of those were brazen incidents with police officers in the immediate vicinity.”

The violence has forced the police department to deploy scores of officers, taking critical resources away from other City needs.

WMAR has reported on previous incidents where police at times have become involved in physical altercations while trying to clear the area.

On a couple occasions those encounters have involved fellow off-duty cops.

Officials say they've made repeated attempts to work with businesses in the block to increase security measures, but they have failed to take appropriate action.

"Every Baltimore resident, including those who live Downtown, deserves to live in safe neighborhoods where violence is addressed to the fullest extent of the law," said Senate President Bill Ferguson in a statement. "The health, safety, and general welfare of our communities must be paramount as public policy is considered by the Maryland General Assembly. We will pursue all available legal remedies until these incidents are effectively addressed through preventative action."

