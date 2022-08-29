'Lady in the Lake' filming paused in downtown Baltimore due to extortion threats

BALTIMORE — Lights and cameras were all in place but a film crew shooting Apple+ series "Lady in the Lake" in Baltimore on Friday had to put a halt to the action.

Producers after threats that someone would be shot pressed pause on production in downtown.

“We were in the process of unloading our trucks to do filming in Park Avenue in downtown Baltimore when we received information that we would stop what we were doing and load up and secure our trucks,” said Mark Antonelli, who is on the film's production staff.

At the time, Antonelli had no clue why there was a sudden change in direction but just followed the instructions he was given.

Baltimore Police later confirmed on Friday that locals threatened the producers of the movie that if they didn’t cease production, they would come back later that evening and shoot someone.

The individuals then told the producers that if they paid them they would allow the production to continue.

It’s still unclear how much the suspects demanded, however, the leaders of the production decided to err on the side of caution and reschedule the shoot after they found another location.

Antonelli said he’s glad no one was hurt, including the more than 100 extras there on location.

“It was something I had never experienced before, obviously, just the fact that there was a potential for harm to be done to anybody," Antonelli said. "I’m appreciative of the movie company taking steps to protect everyone."

Jamane, who didn't want to use his last name, was there as well but in his car at the time.

He said he saw what he considered to be suspicious activity by two men.

“The two people the gentlemen that I’d seen didn’t look like they were from around this area," Jamane said. "And it look like they were doing something, trying to extort and by me looking at them, I was like, 'Oh man, I got my son with me,' so I went in the house."

Jamane said he avoided a potentially dangerous incident downtown, one he wished police would’ve been more proactive about preventing.

“Even if they are on the set or not there, still should’ve been somebody guarding that specific area," Jamane said. "You were towing peoples cars, telling them don’t park here, so that means somebody should’ve been here enforcing that and making sure nobody did it anyway."

Mayor Brandon Scott weighed in on the incident Monday morning.

“That’s the kind of activity we will not tolerate," Mayor Scott said. "I know that the police commissioner and the team has been in contact with the folks during the film and we want to make sure any communication gaps there is being investigated by the police department."

On Monday, state Del. Kathy Szeliga, who represents parts of Harford and Baltimore counties, said in a tweet:

"Crime update from W Bmore. Threatened at gun point and demanding $50k to continue filming or they will shoot the place up!Mafia style extortion threats made to filmmakers as they attempt to make a new TV series in the City."

Photos posted to Facebook showed Park Avenue transformed into an old-fashioned street for the film shoot.

"Lady in the Lake," which features Natalie Portman and Baltimore native Moses Ingram, has been filming around town since the spring. Production had mostly been happening in the Hamilton area , but recently was seen at Hollins Market downtown.

