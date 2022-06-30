"Lady in the Lake" film crews seen around town, as they recreate 1960s Baltimore

BALTIMORE — As filming continues for the Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake," cast and crew members - including star Natalie Portman - have been increasingly spotted around Baltimore City and County.

From Pikesville to Loch Raven Reservoir and, especially, all around northeast Baltimore, residents and businessowners have seen signs of the filming.

WMAR Film crews in Pikesville in April



The series is based on local author Laura Lippman's book, set in 1960s Baltimore and inspired by two real murder cases that stunned the city at the time: 11-year-old Esther Lebowitz, killed in a Park Heights store; and 35-year-old Shirley Lee Wigeon Parker, whose body was found in the Druid Hill Park reservoir fountain.

The filming for the series just got a new connection to Baltimore, after actress Lupita Nyong'o was replaced with Baltimore native Moses Ingram. Ingram is a Baltimore School for the Arts graduate who starred in the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and was featured in "Queen's Gambit."

Image courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Image courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live!





The production was first seen April 27 in a suburban Pikesville neighborhood. But crews have mostly been spotted around northeast Baltimore, in the Hamilton and Lauraville areas. Crews were reportedly shooting in the B'Nai Israel Cemetery off of Southern Avenue at one point.

In Hamilton on Harford Road, Lakein Jewelers were temporarily renamed "Weinstein's Jeweler" for the taping.

Here's a jewelry store repurposed to look like the 1960s, on Harford rd, for the filming of Lady in the Lake! pic.twitter.com/eDI9rXXYxg — Mark M. (@epiphanyinbmore) June 29, 2022

Natalie Portman also stopped by Bramble Baking Company a few doors down.

Owner Robin Rhodes said:

It meant a lot to the Bramble team that Natalie Portman repeatedly peeked into Bramble in between filming scenes and eventually decided to walk into our shop which she said was "so cute!" Despite her busy filming day and our lack of pastries on our day off she was very curious about our bakery and incredibly kind.

The crew was also spotted in the woods near Loch Raven Reservoir, apparently creating the appearance of a deeper forest by using small, leafless trees.

Rus VanWestervelt "Lady in the Lake" filming near Loch Raven Reservoir





Robin Rhodes, who is also president of the Hamilton Business Association, said the filming has brought some excitement to the neighborhood.

Rhodes said in a statement: "The HBA is thrilled to welcome the team of Lady in the Lake to our neighborhood! We love the creative energy and the appreciation of our businesses, the historic and meaningful spaces they occupy, and the people who make it all happen! ... We have a lot of respect for the actors, artistic team and all the crew working at every level and appreciate the way they are thoughtfully filming in our neighborhood!"