15-year-old shot outside of Carver High School

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot outside of Carver Vocational High School.
Around 4:02 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Presstman Street for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived they found a 15-year-old with a graze gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
This shooting comes after two students were shot outside of their schools in two separate incidents last week.
17-year-old Jermiah Brogden was shot and killed at Mervo High School during dismissal Friday afternoon.
Police said the suspected shooter was a student from another Baltimore City Public School.
Another shooting the same day killed 14-year-old Travis Slaughter.
He was shot and killed at Milford Mill Academy after a football game.
There is no suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.