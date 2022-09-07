15-year-old shot outside of Carver High School

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot outside of Carver Vocational High School.

Around 4:02 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Presstman Street for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a 15-year-old with a graze gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

This shooting comes after two students were shot outside of their schools in two separate incidents last week.

17-year-old Jermiah Brogden was shot and killed at Mervo High School during dismissal Friday afternoon.

Police said the suspected shooter was a student from another Baltimore City Public School.

Another shooting the same day killed 14-year-old Travis Slaughter.

He was shot and killed at Milford Mill Academy after a football game.

There is no suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.