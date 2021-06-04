June 4 named Gun Violence Safety Awareness Day in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — On Thursday, County Executive Steuart Pittman proclaimed June 4 as Gun Violence Safety Awareness Day in Anne Arundel County.

This took place during a 2-day gun violence awareness seminar hosted by the Anne Arundel County Gun Violence Intervention Team.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis that deeply impacts our communities,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “We need to continue using evidence-based approaches while supporting families and communities in reducing the devastation created by incidents of gun violence.”

The 3-part virtual seminar included Thursday evening sessions on understanding gun violence and turning the curve through community involvement. The event will conclude with an interactive violence intervention workshop from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4.