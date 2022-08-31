'It's so sad': Two killed within 10 hours, 400 feet in Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE — Over a span of 10 hours, two people were killed within 400 feet of each other in West Baltimore.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2300 block of Ruskin Avenue.

And, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a 59-year-old man was gunned down at his home in the 2300 block of Edgemont Avenue.

The only thing that separates the two shooting scenes in the Auchentoroly Terrace neighborhood is an alleyway.

Baltimore City Police are now investigating 239 murders in 2022.

“I was in the kitchen and my lady came down stairs and hollered at me, saying somebody out there shooting,” community resident Gary Jiggetts said.

Jiggets told WMAR-2 News he went outside and saw panic surrounding Wednesday morning's murder.

“I looked around and seen his body laying on the ground by his car," Jiggets said. "The police officers was there to save and they were trying to revive him but they couldn’t do nothing with him at that moment."

The 38 year-old victim’s mom took aim at City Hall for Baltimore’s persistent violence.

“It’s sad. I’ve been out in Baltimore, Maryland nine years now and it's so sad," the mother told WMAR-2 News. "They have a mayor here. Brandon Scott is not helping these young people. I just lost my son that I was close with, very close with."

The night before, just 400 feet away, a 59-year-old man was killed in his home.

Family members of that victim saw the new as crime scene tape that was being cut down just up the street.

“It's crazy, so crazy, now that’s the way things are going around us nowadays," Jiggets said. "You can’t be out and letting anybody in your house or whatever so I don’t know what’s going on with that."

Unsettled neighbors consoled each other as the concern looms that their street could again host the city’s next crime scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with any information are asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

