'It's really sad': Community, school continues to mourn Baltimore teen who died on class trip

BALTIMORE — A community, and an entire school, is mourning the death of a child who died on a school field trip last week.

School officials for Baltimore City Public schools said while Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School students were on a field trip last week, seventh-grader Athumani Brown suffered some sort of medical event that’s caused him to lose his life.

Now, everyone including his parents are working hard to figure out why.

Officials have not released the cause of death.

“It’s really sad to know that was him only three doors away from me. It’s sad,” said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified.

The neighbor, who lives a few doors down from the family of Athumani Brown, said she was saddened after learning she will never get to see the young child again.

“He waves to me he speaks to me all the time because I’m out in the morning," the neighbor said. "I’m a walker so I come out and I walk every morning so every time I come back and he’s getting into the daddy’s van and the dad takes him to school."

The seventh-grader attended Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School and went on a field trip to NorthBay Adventure Camp in Cecil County last week.

While at the camp, school officials said Brown passed away tragically after suffering some sort of medical event during that field trip.

Officials from Baltimore City Public Schools posted a message on social media, part of which read, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the school community as we mourn and process the loss of a son, a student and a young member of our community,”. They also said North Bay will conduct a full investigation into the incident and provide its findings to city schools."

Neighbors, however, are working on coming to grips with the fact they will never see young Brown alive again.

“Matter fact, I saw him, I saw him get in that van again, I didn’t know he was going away on a camping trip," the neighbor said. "I just thought the dad was taking him to school. I’m shocked. I am very very shocked, so it’s just so sad."

Right now, school leaders said they are providing resources for those students and staff who need it during this difficult time.

Loved ones are asking that everyone send prayers to that family who is now mourning the loss of Athumani Brown.