Baltimore 7th-grader dies during class field trip in Cecil County

BALTIMORE — A seventh-grader from Baltimore City Public Schools died while on a class field trip to NorthBay Adventure Camp in Cecil County.
Baltimore City Schools said Athumani Brown attended Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School.
District officials said the child died of a "significant medical event" on Wednesday.
There were students from two other schools at the camp.
Baltimore City Schools sent WMAR-2 News this statement:
"A 7th-grade student at Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School passed away following a significant medical event during a field trip at NorthBay Adventure Camp. Students at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School and the Middle Alternative Program were also present at the camp but were reportedly not nearby when the medical event occurred.
"City Schools assigned counselors and social workers to Baltimore Montessori to support students and staff individually and in groups. The situation is difficult, and we are committed to providing the care our community will need."
