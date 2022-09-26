'It's kinda normal to me': 3 injured in South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Neighbors say they heard bullets scatter the area Saturday night. People saw the three victims laying on the floor asking for help.

Luckily, no one passed away from this incident, but community members say this is an ongoing trend that happens in the area.

"It's kinda normal to me. You hear sirens and I’m like uh oh, something happened on 5th Street," said Stacy Cudnick, a resident.

Some neighbors told us they knew the victims and they're grateful for their survival, but they want to know why these shootings continue to happen and why aren’t police doing more.

"That one girl that got hit was a good friend of ours, no one even knows who these people were last night. When I talked to my girl, she said Dezirey, I don't know who it was they just came shooting, I don't know who it was or why," said Dezirey Croley, a resident in the area.

Croley is a mother of six, she says in the past four months, three shootings happened right in front of her home. One of the times a stray bullet made it into her basement.

Croley expressed that she worries about her children and the other kids in this neighborhood. The mother of six says the community constantly creates memorials for the neighbors they lost on 5th Street.

"There's been a lot of good people that have been killed here recently. I can't let my son outside to play, my baby has been stuck in the house all summer. This is what area he has to play in or 5th Street where everyone is getting killed. So as a mother, what else am I supposed to do. I feel horrible that my son walk outside and play," said Croley.

"Kids have gotten hurt. Bullets never land where they're supposed to. They always hit the wrong people," said Cudnick.

This is why residents are begging the city to create change starting with more police presence.

"These kids don't deserve what they're gonna get, they're seeing their loved ones go to jail, they're seeing their loved ones get killed every day. And it's happening, you weren't more often," said Croley.

Police haven't found any suspects so if you any information on the triple shooting your encouraged to contact metro crime stoppers at Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.