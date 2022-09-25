A shooting in Baltimore City leaves three people wounded

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Saturday night,

The shooting left three victims wounded on the 3600 Block of 5th street.

Once on scene, officers located a 31-year-old woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The third victim was a 19-year-old male, who was located in the 4000 block of East Patapsco Avenue.

According to police, all the victims were transported to area hospitals where their injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

