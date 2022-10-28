'It’s a minor killing another minor': Police make arrest in teen's murder

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police say they've arrested a teen accused of murdering a Milford Mill freshman after a football game in September.

Next week will mark two months since the murder of 14-year-old Travis Slaughter after a football game near Milford Mill Academy.

Metro Crime Stoppers

RELATED: 'It never gets better': Police ID 14-year-old shot and killed after Milford Mill football game

That first Friday night in September was full of heartbreak at Baltimore City and county schools when shootings claimed the life of two students.

One of them was a student athlete at Mervo High and the other was Slaughter, a junior varsity football player at Milford Mill Academy.

RELATED: 'People wanted to be like Jeremiah': Mervo teen's on-campus murder shocks many

They happened within hours of each other, and Aisha Simms remembers the lights and the sirens not too far from where she lives that night.

"By the time I reached Liberty Road and Washington, it was blocked off and I couldn’t get into my home," Simms recalled.

Baltimore County Police say a 17-year-old, who they haven’t publicly identified, is now facing charges at a juvenile detention center surrounding Slaughter’s murder.

"I’m happy to know that they did make an arrest," she added.

The reality the families now face behind the gun violence near the school is one that can’t be reversed.

"I just feel like it’s sad the fact that it’s a minor killing another minor. You know what I mean, it’s a 17-year-old killing a 14-year-old," said a Milford Mill Academy senior.

"Two children are gone now. And one was hurt. It’s like no code out here no more," Simms added.

Simms tells us she’s aware the teen must face the consequences, but hopes the potential time the teen faces behind bars as a result won’t be in vain.

"I’m saddened for both families because I’m sure the 17-year-old probably needs some type of help and I’m hoping that instead of just locking him away that they get him help and I hope they help the family that’s suffering also," Simms said.

Police haven't publicly identified the teen being charged.