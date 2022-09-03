'It never gets better': Police ID 14-year-old shot and killed after Milford Mill football game

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A shooting Friday night in Milford Mill after a football game killed a 14-year-old and injured another person.

Baltimore County Police have identified the victim as 14-year-old Travis Slaughter.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers responded approximately at 9:30 p.m. to the area of Liberty Road and Washington Avenue for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the 14-year-old was pronounced dead.

The other male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One student from Milford Mill Academy says the shooting took place after a football game.

"It's like it always gets worse and it never gets better," the student says. "Every time Milford has a game or there's a game in general, there's always a fight."

Milford student speaks on shooting that killed 14-year-old

"It's like they come to fight and start violence," the student adds.

Originally, the school only planned to let students who attend the school attend the football game.

"After everybody leaves the game, they just want them to go home, but nobody's stopping the violence," said the student. "They don't even have security guards patting you down."

Milford student says lack of security is a big issue

In a message released to the students and parents of Milford Academy, principal Tryalah Shipman says that it is important that parents take time to sit down and talk to their children about how this news may have affected them.

Shipman also adds that counselors will be working with students in small groups or individually to help them overcome this tragedy.

The full statement can be found below:

It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of a Grade 9 student. This unexpected and tragic news has been very upsetting for many of our students, staff and members of the community. On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the Baltimore County Schools Traumatic Loss Team as well as our school counselors will be working with students individually and in small groups to provide support. Staff will also continue to be available to students as needed.



It is important that parents take time to sit down and talk to their child(ren) about how this news may have affected them today. I have attached to this letter some suggestions for talking to your child(ren) about the loss of a peer. If you have any concerns or would like to refer your child for counseling, please call the Counseling Office.



Our school community is deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the family, and we extend our deepest sympathy to them. At this time, we do not have information about funeral services. With the family’s permission, we will share additional information as it becomes available.



Tryalah Shipman

A parent of two students at the school shared that she's concerned with sending her children back to school.

"I'm afraid to send my 14-year-old back to school this week coming up," the parent said. "I hope they find out who's responsible."

This shooting comes hours after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in a shooting at Mervo High School.

RELATED: Police identify student shot and killed by teen from another school during dismissal at Mervo High

Police is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

