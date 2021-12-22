'It is our duty to continue her mission': Vigil and prayer group held for Officer Holley in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Support for Officer Keona Holley continues to grow. The officer was shot four days ago in Curtis Bay.

Several vigils and gatherings have been held centered around Holley and fellow officers, including one earlier Tuesday evening on the city’s southeast side.

A pledge, candlelight and prayers filled the outside steps of the Baltimore Police Southeast District Precinct. The people who gathered came in support for Holley.

As we've reported, Officer Keona Holley has been on life support since she was shot multiple times last Thursday while on patrol on Curtis Bay.

"I felt a calling to help our men and women in uniform," said Melisa Robey. "I know they’re good people, including Holley. She's a mother of four."

The candlelight vigil and prayer gathering was organized by Robey and her organization We Back Blue. The group is known for traveling the country, making stops in multiple cities in an attempt to build support for local police officers.

Supporters spent time outside local Baltimore Police precincts Tuesday to letting Baltimore know they stand with those who serve, especially Officer Holley.

"We brought food. We brought information for a crisis hot line, specifically for police," said Tim Fazenbake, a We Back Blue Ambassador. "We bought other trinkets and things like that and other resources that can help them with their everyday life."

Baltimore Police told WMAR the department did not organize or meet with members of the group.

The vigil concluded with the group asking Baltimore to keep those in uniform in their prayers.

"The one thing I want us to do is just to keep our minds and our hearts towards our officers," said Minister Henry Myers. "We are living in a time where you just don’t know the mindset of a lot of people. Unfortunately, in our society our police officers have been made to be the enemy."

Elliot Knox and Travon Shaw, the two men arrested and charged in connection with Holley's shooting as well as the killing of Justin Johnson remain locked up. They're facing attempted murder charges in relation to officer Holley’s case.

Holley remains at Shock Trauma on life support.