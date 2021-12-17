Two charged in connection to ambush-style attack that left BPD officer on life support

BALTIMORE — Detectives believe they have found those responsible for ambushing a Baltimore Police officer on Thursday.

Commissioner Michael Harrison said Friday that charges have been filed against 31-year-old Elliot Knox and Trayvon Shaw, 32, who are accused of shooting officer Keona Holley, as she sat in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue.

The shooting left Holley on life support at Shock Trauma.

About an hour after Holley was wounded, Justin Johnson was shot to death in the Yale Heights neighborhood.

Evidence collected there reportedly connected Knox and Shaw to both incidents.

A car seen on surveillance fleeing Curtis Bay after Holley had been shot, was later linked to Knox.

Two guns have been recovered, one of which police confirmed was used in both shootings.

Knox and Shaw each have extensive criminal histories, according to Harrison.

Detectives are still working on a motive in both cases.