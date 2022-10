BALTIMORE — Topgolf will officially be opening in South Baltimore this Friday.

It sits where BARCS and parking lot "J" for the Ravens use to be on Warner street.

It's a driving range with 90 different bays.

This is top golf's 81st venue around the world.

They plan to hire 500 employees.

There are currently top golf locations in Germantown and National Harbor.

You can reserve a spot here.