If you bought a Macbook between 2015 and 2019, you may be owed money

Apple
Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Apple logo during announcement at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.
Posted at 11:10 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 23:10:14-05

As part of a nationwide class action settlement, if you bought a MacBook laptop sold between 2015 and 2019 equipped with a "Butterfly" keyboard, you may be eligible for payment.

The settlement says that certain laptops were equipped with defective butterfly keyboards that can result in characters repeating unexpectedly.

Apple denies all wrongdoing.

Individual payments for eligible customers would be as high as $395.

These are all the MacBook models affected by the settlement:

  • MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015)
  • MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)
  • MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, 2017)
  • MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)
  • MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016) • MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

For more information about the settlement, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
