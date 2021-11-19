‘I wanna know why’: Grandfather of murdered 13-year-old on a quest for answers

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are working to get to the bottom of who murdered 13-year-old Maliyah Turner Thursday night, taking her away from a family that loved her dearly.

Richard Williams has so many questions for BPD detectives investigating the death of his granddaughter.

He hopes to get answers to one question in particular he hopes to somehow get an answer to.

“What can a 13 year old do to warrant somebody to come and take their lives,” questioned Richard Williams, the teen’s grandfather.

While detectives comb through evidence, he’s piecing parts of the story together himself trying to find the missing elements that could help Maliyah’s murder make more sense.

All while he’s holding on to fond memories of the teen he described as ‘easy to love.’

"She was a beautiful person. You have to know her to understand what I’m saying. She’s just a beautiful person. She used to call me up all the time. She’s call her grandmother up first and then she’d say ‘where’s Pop pop?” said Williams.

Neighbors tell us they heard teens rushing away from the scene on scooters shortly after the shooting. Her family tells WMAR-2 News they believe she was someone’s target.

“I really do believe that some kind of way it was meant for that to happen to her. But I wanna know why,” he said.

While police investigates Williams is struggling to manage his patience hoping for quicker route to safer streets in Baltimore.

“It’s time for somebody to do something in this city to save some of the children that are losing their lives and bring the heart out of the heart of the families that they love,” Williams said.

While he comes to grips with the fact he’ll never hear his granddaughters voice on the other side of the phone again.

“Never hear that, never hear that again. I can remember that but it’s not coming out of her mouth. It’s not her buttering to me to get something,” Williams said.

Metro crime stoppers is offering a $8,000 dollar reward to any tip that leads to an arrest in the murder of Maliyah.

Anyone with information is asked to give them a call at 1866-7LOCKUP.