Reward increased to $8,000 for information in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl

Posted at 5:22 PM, Nov 19, 2021
BALTIMORE — A reward has been increased for information on the individual(s) who shot and killed a 13-year-old girl Thursday night.

13-year-old Maliyah Turner was shot just after 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Stricker Street.

The reward has been increased to $8,000. If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-7-LOCKUP or heading to http://metrocrimestoppers.org and clicking on SUBMIT A TIP.

