‘I miss my brother’: Slain Baltimore business man Trevor White honored by friends, family

BALTIMORE — At a private party in downtown Baltimore, upwards of 100 of Trevor White’s closest friends, family and confidants met to celebrate his life.

White, a Baltimore business owner and entrepreneur, was shot and killed on Father's Day.

“Tonight, you'll experience a lot of networking, a lot of community togetherness, a lot of brotherhood, maybe some sisterhood in there, but it’s all about the legacy of Trevor White,” said his sister Danielle White.

Trevor White’s sister spoke with WMAR-2 News ahead of Friday’s private gathering to speak publicly for the first time since her brother's death on June 18.

“I miss my brother,” she said. “I want everyone to know his children were his everything. They were his light, his heart, everything. In regard to uplifting things, he did that for the Baltimore community too.”

As WMAR-2 News has reported, Trevor White, a certified public accountant, and leader in the comeback of the Oliver neighborhood and a former Boston College defensive back, died of gunshot wounds outside his home in the Lakeside section of Ednor Gardens. He was 40 years old.

The Baltimore City Police Department said his death is still under investigation.

“We just want people to know that we’re not going to rest until we hear something or find something about the people who did this to him,” said Kelly Fox, a close friend and fraternity brother with Phi Beta Sigma, Inc.

Fox, along with several of Trevor White’s frat brothers, friends and family celebrated his legacy at the private party at the Buffalo Room, where he was a founding member. White was also an owner of RYMKS restaurant in Little Italy.

“He was all about bringing people together,” Fox said. “He was a connector. He was all about helping people grow to the next level.”

White, the father of three, was known as an energetic entrepreneur who had opened a stylish East Pratt Street restaurant in Little Italy last year. He remodeled the property formerly known as Velleggia’s.

“He wanted to uplift Baltimore,” said his sister Danielle. “He wanted the best for everyone. He even mentored young people. He taught them about balancing a checkbook, taxes. He’d even help them with job coaching.”

Anyone with information about Trevor White’s death is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. There is a $16,000 reward.

