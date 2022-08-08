'I just want them home': Search for missing grandma, 4-year-old reaches fourth day

BALTIMORE — The weekend has passed and a Baltimore family still has not heard from a grandmother who took off with her grandchild.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera shows 73-year-old Marthann Davis leaving her Ramblewood home with 4-year-old Ashton Davis around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

It’s been four days, and they have not returned home, and family has no idea where they could be.

Marthann’s husband, Charles Davis, said she left her wallet, phone and ID at home.

With every passing day that goes on without word of their whereabouts, their Baltimore family grows more and more worried.

Ashton, who is diagnosed as autistic, according to his mother Brittaney Spratley, said he has gone days without taking his medication.

The desperate search for the two continues, as police say they left in a red Kia Soul with Maryland plates 8CT2557.

On Saturday, a Silver Alert was issued for their disappearance,

“My son is innocent. He don’t deserve this,” said Jonathan Davis, Ashton’s father and Marthann’s son. “My mother do anything for everybody. She’s a pillar of the family.”

Parents – Jonathan Davis and Brittaney Spratley – are hoping for answers soon.

Brittaney Spratley said the family calls Marthann “sweetie,” and they last spoke with her on Thursday.

Marthann and Ashton were later spotted at the McDonalds on Cold Spring Lane and Reisterstown Road.

“There’s something that’s missing between McDonalds Reisterstown at Patterson and then going straight, like you know what I mean? The fact that we can’t find no damages on the road, we’ve hopped over the railings jumped down to see what’s going on. We can’t find nothing,” Spratley said.

The Silver Alert was issued for an adult over 60 years old who's been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, such as Alzheimer's or dementia.

Spratley said she’s convinced that neither her son or his grandmother are injured.

“I do not believe that they’re hurt in any way,” Spratley said. “I think they’re alive and they’re just waiting for somebody to find them and I’ll keep hoping and praying that they’re going to be found cause that’s the only thing I can do. I just want them home.”