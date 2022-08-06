Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for missing 4-year-old and his grandmother

Posted at 1:33 PM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 13:45:19-04

BALTIMORE — Saturday, a Silver Alert was issued for 72-year-old Marthann Davis and her 4-year-old grandson Ashton Davis.

The two were last seen in the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road around 6:40 p.m. in a Red Kia Soul, MD License Plate Number: MD 8CT2557.

Family members of the pair believe that Marthann may have suffered a medical emergency or their disappearance may be storm related.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Ashton and his grandmother’s whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

