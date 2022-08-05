Watch Now
Police search for grandmother, 4-year-old grandson who went missing during storms

Posted at 8:38 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 08:40:30-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need help finding a missing grandmother and her 4-year-old grandson.

Family members say 72-year-old Marthann Davis and Ashton Davis were last seen Thursday around 9:45pm in the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road.

Police believe Marthann was driving a Red Kia Soul, at the time major storms were hitting the area.

There is concern she may have suffered a medical emergency or that the two could have gotten caught in the storm.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

