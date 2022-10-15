'I didn't know what to do': BPD investigating ATM theft in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — ATM thefts continue, this time in Northeast Baltimore and the suspects are targeting liquor stores.

Thursday, two men are caught on camera going into the liquor store, picking up the ATM machine and walking right out before jumping into their escape vehicle.

"Man I've been seeing it on the news, but I never thought it would happen to me," said Will Johnson.

It was just before 8:30 p.m., when Johnson, an employee at Ham's Liquor Store, says a man dressed in all black with a mask on came into the store and attempted to put a card in the ATM.

The man then told Johnson he'd be right back.

"As I'm in the back he comes back in, then another guy comes in," said Johnson.

"Both of them came here, they stood at the ATM and they just realized it wasn't bolted down and they just snatched it up and carried it out,” said Johnson.

The men are then seen walking out the store, throwing the ATM into a minivan and zooming off.

"To see it personally and I didn't know what to do because I didn't know if they had any weapons or not and my life isn't worth this little ATM,” said Johnson.

Baltimore Police said the minivan is light blue and was heading northbound on Bel Air Road after taking off.

"They said the van had just got carjacked a couple hours before,” said Johnson.

This isn't the only incident involving an ATM theft on Bel Air Road yesterday. Baltimore police say another report was made at Crosstown Liquors.

This time an unsuccessful attempt.

"I always say if you can come in and do that, unplug a machine and walk out the door, you can do anything,” Loretta, a customer in Ham’s Liquor Store.

Another ATM theft attempt was made a week ago on Bel Air road at Six Pax Liquor Store.

Police have not stated if any of the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department.