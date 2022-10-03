'It had to be a setup': Citizens react to the ATM theft near North Milton

BALTIMORE — Detectives in Baltimore city are investigating after a liquor store was robbed for their ATM.

It happened in east Baltimore on Friday afternoon near North Milton and East Lanvale street.

“ Yeah I heard about it, I heard someone went in or some people went in and they supposed to took it out with a hand truck or something, but it’s ridiculous,” said Jerry Poole, a local citizen in Baltimore City.

Police released pictures of the people they said are responsible for stealing the ATM.

It happened on Friday around 4:00 p.m., and some neighbors, like Poole, who live in the area are thankful they weren’t there to witness it, but some other people were.

“ So there were customers in the store. The people that was in there they made them go to the back and stand, then they took it out put it in a van then left. It had to be, it’ll be scary for anyone you go in there and you purchase an item and here comes some people and you don’t know what they got and they say don’t nobody move,” Poole said.

In addition to pictures of potential suspects police also released a shot of a blue Dodge Grand caravan with a Virginia tag that they said was used as the getaway vehicle.

Last year’s ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the city came out to more than 60, this year between the beginning of June and the end of September there were around 20.

Now business owners are thinking of new ways to keep them more secure.

“ It had to be a set up because how do you just come in there and know that machine is not bolted to the floor and snatch it out, they done been in there before, it’s crazy,” Poole said.

Anyone who recognizes any of the people in the pictures are urged to call detectives at 410-396-2433.