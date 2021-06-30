Watch
Howard County unveils green fleet

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 18:02:36-04

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Police Department is going green.

Howard County officials unveiled the police department’s new hybrid police patrol fleet Wednesday.

With 187 electric and hybrid vehicles, it’s the largest fleet in the state.

"It's just like a hybrid police car. You have a lot of people out there when they think of hybrid, unfortunately, they think of the Prius doing 50 miles an hour in the fast lane and that’s not what it’s about anymore. The performance of this is greater than a regular motorcycle that instant torque of the electric motor, it may look a little bit smaller, but this has the speed and capability of a full-size police motorcycle, just in a smaller package,” said Howard County Fleet Administrator Robert Phillips.

County officials expect to save more than $200,000 thousand a year, in addition to reducing fuel consumption by more than 85,000 gallons per year.

