How BPD tracked down 13-year-old Kelsey Washington's alleged killer

BALTIMORE — We're learning more about how police tracked down a man believed to be responsible for the killing of a 13-year-old Baltimore girl.

A police report indicates Tavon Battle was targeting someone else, when the teen victim got caught up in an apparent crossfire situation.

That night on November 7 police say Battle pulled up to Fayette Liquor Plus on a bike, before approaching an Acura in the parking lot.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Battle pulling out a gun and shooting into the passenger side of the car, leading to the occupant returning fire.

At some point during the shootout, Kelsey Washington, who happened to be an innocent bystander was wounded in the head.

Doctors declared her brain dead on November 12, and she died two days later.

Investigators determined the bullet that struck her was fired by Battle, who rode away from the scene on his bike.

Meanwhile, the passenger in the Acura slid over to the driver's seat and took off. He ended up at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where it was discovered that he'd also been shot.

As detectives pieced together video of Battle's escape route, a witness reportedly identified him as the shooter.

He was arrested November 15 in Harford County, on charges of first and second degree murder.

In all 10 — 9mm shell casings were recovered from the crime scene. It's unclear if the murder weapon was ever found.