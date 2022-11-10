Watch Now
Look familiar? Help BPD identify person of interest in 13-year-old girl's shooting

Identity sought for suspect in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Southeast Baltimore. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/news/local-news/police-13-year-old-shot-in-baltimore-on-monday-evening
Posted at 12:37 PM, Nov 10, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need help identifying a person of interest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl Monday.

The teen was shot in the head while standing in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street.

Detectives believe the suspect intended to shoot someone inside a parked vehicle outside a Southeast Baltimore liquor store.

Instead they struck the victim who was standing in the area outside, leaving her in grave condition.

One other person was also wounded during the incident. It's unclear if they were the intended target.

Anyone recognizing this pictured individual is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2100.

