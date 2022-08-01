Home security footage shows woman being hit by carjacker

BALTIMORE — Security camera in a Baltimore neighborhood caught the terrifying moments when a single mother was seriously injured after she was carjacked and run over by her own car early Saturday in Baltimore.

WMAR-2 News received Ring camera footage that showed 39-year-old Chelsea Nicolette chasing down her car before she was struck corner of Craycombe and Beech avenues.

In home security footag, the car thief slammed into her before stopping the car. It then showed him getting out to grab an item before running away.

Now, she is recovering at the hospital.

“She has multiple broken bones, she has a broken hip, broken pelvis, broken shoulder, a few broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung,” said Tiffany Nicolette, Chelsea Nicolette's sister.

These are the many injuries Chelsea Nicolette endured after being carjacked when she left her car running while delivering Amazon packages.

“The assailant got out of the car, grabbed the key off of her belt loop and left with all the packages with the car and everything, and my poor sister after being struck was left lying in the street, Tiffany Nicolette said.

Barbara Rosenthal, who lives on the block where the carjacking happened, heard the commotion and immediately rushed to help.

“I was asleep in the front, and I heard the impact in the car on something I thought that it was an animal," Rosenthal said. "I was afraid for her. She was obviously in a lot of pain and very scared."

She and her partner called an ambulance to rush Chelsea to the hospital, and so far, she’s had at least one surgery following that attack.

Then about 30 minutes later, less than a mile away another carjacking.

A 68-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint for his car near the 3500 block of Roland Avenue.

No injuries were reported in that incident, but this type of crime has left loved ones and neighbors concerned about it happening again.

“Of course, this is a safe neighborhood but crime happens in safe neighborhood,” Rosenthal said.

“It’s disheartening, it’s terrifying. We as citizens need to make ourselves aware and do our best at protecting ourselves,” Nicolette said.

There have been 383 carjackings in Baltimore City this year, and police haven’t released any suspect information in either of these carjackings.

If you have any information you’re urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

