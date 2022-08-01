A single mother was carjacked and hospitalized while delivering Amazon packages

BALTIMORE — A single mother is hospitalized after sustaining multiple broken bones from a carjacking. The victim was working when a male suspect ran her over with her own car.

It happened around 4 a.m., this morning. The 39-year-old was doing Amazon deliveries in Wyman Park, going door-to-door to drop off packages.

That's when she was attacked.

"It's so heartbreaking to see my sister like that, it's really concerning," said Tiffany Nicolette, sister of the victim.

During one of her drop offs, the 39-year-old heard her car door slam shut. When the delivery driver turned around, she saw a man using push start to drive off in her car filled with packages.

But, he didn't get far once he realized the keys weren't in the vehicle. He turned around, slammed on the gas, and hit the Amazon worker.

As she was laying on the ground, the robber snatched the car keys from the her belt and drove off with her car and the remaining Amazon deliveries.

The woman is now in the hospital preparing for surgery.

"She has a broken hip, broken pelvis, broken shoulder, few broken ribs and a collapsed lung. It is very sad. I'm upset a person would do this to anyone," said Nicolette.

Although the incident happened early in the morning, neighbors say the commotion quickly woke them up. When they ran outside, they found the woman laying on the ground asking for help.

"My initial reaction was fear for the woman. When I went over to talk to her and hold her hand and make sure she was comfortable, I put a towel under her head. Her main concern was that she had lost her phone and couldn't contact her daughter. She was in such pain and must have been terrified and it really moved me, and that her main concern was her daughter," said Barbara Rosenthal, resident of Wyman Park.

Now the 39-year-old’s family is preparing for a significant amount of hospital bills, and emotional trauma as they wait for police to find a suspect.

"These are quiet neighborhoods and people can never be too careful. You can never think, oh, I'm safe. I live in a nice neighborhood. This only happens in certain neighborhoods that are only tied to the drug trade, no, they can happen anywhere," said Nicolette.

