High wind causes sailors to be sent home in the first day of the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Annapolis

Paul Todd/OUTSIDEIMAGES.COM
Annapolis, Maryland (USA) images from The Helly Hansen NOOD regatta hosted by Annapolis Yacht Club. Friday the 1st day of racing at the regatta. Blowing dogs off chains and cats off the dogs. 2021 Pictures for sale from the NOOD Regatta. ©Paul Todd/OUTSIDEIMAGES.COM OUTSIDE IMAGES PHOTO AGENCY
Posted at 7:50 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 19:50:11-04

High wind caused sailors to be sent home Friday in the first day of the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Annapolis.

The race gathered 153 teams in the Chesapeake's first major regatta of the season.

While some were disappointed with the cancellation, most were happy to sit out as there are two more race days ahead.

“It was definitely the right call,” said Terry Hutchinson, a professional sailor who’s raced in conditions far more extreme over his long career. “If there’s red flags going up everywhere, that’s a good sign to not do it.”

Not all teams stayed ashore with several taking to the harbor to gain some invaluable high-wind sailing experience!

