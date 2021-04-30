High wind causes sailors to be sent home in the first day of the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Annapolis

High wind caused sailors to be sent home Friday in the first day of the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Annapolis.

The race gathered 153 teams in the Chesapeake's first major regatta of the season.

While some were disappointed with the cancellation, most were happy to sit out as there are two more race days ahead.

“It was definitely the right call,” said Terry Hutchinson, a professional sailor who’s raced in conditions far more extreme over his long career. “If there’s red flags going up everywhere, that’s a good sign to not do it.”

Not all teams stayed ashore with several taking to the harbor to gain some invaluable high-wind sailing experience!