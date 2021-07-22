Hidden Gems: Schooner Woodwind

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — We are all familiar with the beauty of Annapolis, but there is a hidden gem right under our nose.

It's the Schooner Woodwind.

It's tough to hide a 74 foot sailing schooner, but that's because it's usually on our Chesapeake Bay. They have been taking people sailing for 28 years. When you go out, they want it to be like it's your own boat, no official campy speech.

"We want people to feel like they are sailing with their family and their friends, not a tour boat," they said.

They kept a few rules from the pandemic in place for their sailors. They allow 30 people on board, not the normal 48 they are allowed to have. More room to enjoy the sunsets over the bay.

The Woodwind sails from April 15th to October 31st. In the summer, they will run up to 4 trips a day. The sunset cruise is the most popular.

They always have something lined up here at the Schooner Woodwind. On Monday night is history night, Tuesdays is beer tasting and on Wednesdays, you get to be here on the boat as they race.

