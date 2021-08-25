Hidden Gems: Glenn L. Martin Aviation Museum

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Inside this modest entrance to one of the hangers at Martin State Airport is a museum.

Many aviation fans read about planes but, at the Glenn L. Martin Aviation Museum you can see aviation history up close and personal!

Many of the visitors here are part of the thousands of families who lived and worked here at the Martin Company and also aviation enthusiasts from around the world.

Bob Colvin is a pilot, aviation is a big part of his family's history.

"I been in aviation for three generations now so, it's kind of important to pass it on to my grandchildren," he said.

Many of us know about the airport here, but leading up to and after World War II, the Martin Company was a significant player in aviation manufacturing in the U.S.

