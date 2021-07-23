Hidden Gems: Eastern Shore's Harriet Tubman driving tour

EASTERN SHORE, Md. — Maggie Yankovich works at the library in the historic district.

"Maryland is full of history, especially on the eastern shore," said Yankovich. "A couple hundred thousand people drive through the shore every weekend don't know they are in the middle some of America's most historic locations."

Yankovich works in the local library. She's well aware of the abundance of local history and likes the idea of the self guidance that runs through Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

"You can experience history right from your car," she said. "You know, you can see areas where Harriet Tubman lead people to freedom and it's beautiful land. It's wonderful that we have access to all this. All you need is a car or a friend with a car."

This driving tour goes all the way to Philadelphia, but there's so many relevant historic events that happened right here on the shore.

"This is where Harriet Tubman was born, Frederick Douglas was in Talbot County," said Yankovich. "Of course we have the Civil Rights Movement in the 60s and Gloria Richardson was here. John Lewis marched through here as well."

